MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Preston County man was charged in multiple counties with sexually assaulting minors after an investigation into an incident in Monongalia County.

Shane McCarty

On June 11, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department received a report of an individual who had exchanged alcohol for a sexual act with a juvenile in a parking lot on Halleck Road in Monongalia County, according to a criminal complaint.

In an interview with the Boone County Child Advocacy Center, the victim gave the name of Shane McCarty, 43, of Kingwood, as the person who requested the sexual acts, deputies said.

The victim also disclosed details of the incident and provided the name of another underage witness to the incident; McCarty declined to speak with deputies, according to the complaint.

McCarty has been charged with third-degree sexual assault; he has also received third-degree sexual assault charges through Preston County, but due to a 2022 legislation change, the details for that incident have not been released. McCarty is being held in North Central Regional Jail with his bail set at $250,000 through Monongalia County and another $250,000 through Preston County.