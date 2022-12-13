MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Regional planners in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle are moving ahead with designs for a multi-county bike and pedestrian trail.

Matt Mullinex with the Metropolitan Planning Organization said that as the region rapidly grows bike routes and walking lanes are an environmentally-friendly alternative to motor vehicles.

These trails promote health and cut down on traffic congestion. They also allow residents and visitors to enjoy historic sites in the region.

Martinsburg Mayor Kevin Knowles hopes the plan will be implemented by early next year.