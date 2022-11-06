WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Several crews responded to a fire that started Saturday morning and continues to burn on Sunday in Wayne County, West Virginia.

The West Virginia Division of Forestry (DOF) says they received the call around 11 a.m. on Saturday about a fire along Mary Ann Plymale Ridge near State Route 75. The DOF says they believe a campfire started the blaze that spread quickly through the area.

Locals tell 13 News they smelled smoke on Saturday afternoon and that heavy winds caused the flames to spread. Locals also say other areas that caught fire include Ivy Woods Road, Malcolm Lane, Newcomb Creek Road, and Porter’s Fork Road.

Flames and smoke from a Wayne County fire in the distance.(Photo courtesy of Chris Legrand)

Flames from a Wayne County brush fire that started Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Chris Legrand)

Flames and smoke from a Wayne County fire in the distance. (Photo courtesy of Chris Legrand)

As of 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, flames and smoke are still seen along Mary Ann Plymale Ridge. The DOF says about 300 to 350 acres have burned so far.

The DOF, Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department, and Ceredo VFD are still on the scene. Crews say they expect to be working to put out the fire until Tuesday.

Flames and smoke on Mary Ann Plymale Ridge in Wayne County, West Virginia, on Sunday around 1:30 p.m. (Photo courtesy of WOWK 13 News Reporter Anna King)

Flames and smoke on Mary Ann Plymale Ridge in Wayne County, West Virginia, on Sunday around 1:30 p.m. (Photo courtesy of WOWK 13 News Reporter Anna King)

In the neighboring city of Huntington, the fire department informed residents that a burning smell throughout the area was caused by the Wayne County brush fire that crews battled overnight.

13 News Reporter Anna King is on the scene in Wayne County and will provide updates as more details come in.