Martinsburg area residents were doing their best to stay indoors during the steep drop in temperatures and biting winds,

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Everyone has trying to stay warm as winter weather crosses the United States.

“I’m trying to stay out of this weather,” Shawn Downing of Martinsburg said. “I’m bundling up. I’m in and out, not trying to stay out here too long.”

Everyone’s goal is just to be indoors where it is warm, or at least warmer.

“I am just trying to stay warm, to stay inside,” said Jeremy Custer of Hagerstown. “It is freezing.”

For homeless veterans and those without power, the VA Hospital in Martinsburg is making accommodations with a warming center.

“We are prepared to assure the care of a veteran here by themselves or with their family,” says Tom Thompson of the Veterans Administration Hospital.