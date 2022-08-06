BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A motorcycle ride in Bluefield aims to raise money for a family in need of help.

Parents Robbie and Brittany Gaines are caring for their one-year-old son who was born prematurely.

As a result, he’s faced numerous health issues.

Managing partner of Cole Harley-Davidson Tyler Dunmyer and organizer David Orander created a motorcycle benefit ride to raise funds to help with medical expenses.

Orander talked a little bit about who Ivy is.

“Ivy was born about a year ago his birthday will be on August 11th. He was born with Spina Bifida. He’s growing still, he’s doing good,” Orander said.

Registration starts Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 10:00 am at Cole Harley-Davidson in Bluefield.

Dunmyer added lunch is provided after the ride with door prizes.