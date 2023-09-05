HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — For commuters in Jefferson County that drive on Route 340, getting to and from will not be so convenient this fall.

Warning signs have been flashing for a while all around Route 340 letting residents know of future construction delays. Locals acknowledge the upcoming construction due to dangers of the rockslides along the scenic, narrow, stretch of Route 340 at Harpers Ferry.

Knoxville, Md. resident Gary Fields has seen the signs and said he changed his routine routes in anticipation for the delays.

“I won’t be going to Harpers Ferry or Charles Town anymore because it will be out of my way,” Fields said. “It will be an hour or so out of my way so I’ll be going to Frederick for my needs now.”

Commuters can expect an added 35 minutes to their daily commutes from being rerouted into Loudoun County, Va.

Land Rover dealer Walid Ahmadi said the reroute into Loudoun County will be great for business.

“It’s free advertising for me but for the local residents here, it is going to be hectic,” he said. “It’s going to be a nightmare for them.”

The $10 million, 22-mile rockslide stabilization project is seen as a necessary evil from the natural erosion along the Shenandoah River.

Despite all the inconvenience, Fields laughed and said he will “feel safer after all the work is done.”

Construction is expected to take three months.