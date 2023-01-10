CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s now a three-person race for West Virginia’s governor, but there are likely more candidates to come. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, West Virginia’s two-term Republican Secretary of State Mac Warner announced he will seek the Republican nomination for governor in 2024.

Warner was first elected Secretary of State in 2016, was reelected in 2020, and is currently the state’s chief election’s officer. On Tuesday, he made his announcement that he would run for the state’s top office at the West Virginia War Memorial.

Warner spent 23 years in the U.S. Army and says that kind of leadership experience matters.

“It is no accident that we’re here at the Veterans Memorial because, you see, leadership, dedication to duty, and service above self is what separates me from other candidates who may be into this race. Serious times do require serious leaders,” Warner said.

Mac Warner, 67, was born in Charleston, but has lived in Morgantown for years. He graduated from law school at WVU and is also a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

This past November, his wife Debbie was elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates.

So far Del. Moore Capito (R-Kanawha) is in the Republican race for governor along with auto dealership magnate Chris Miller. Other Republicans are thinking about running for governor in 2024, but no announcements have been made.

