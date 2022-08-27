ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The former lodge for the Elkins Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF), which is 99 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, is up for auction.

Built in the middle of the Elkins Railroad boom, the 1910 mansion was used as a charitable home for orphans, widows and the elderly who were suffering from economic hardship. The IOOF was a progressive group that put emphasis on self-improvement and service to the community, and the Elkins chapter became the first fraternal group to own and run a state home. According to the Clio, by 1920, the Elkins Odd Fellows cared for 126 orphans from ages 6 to 21.

The building sits on more than 17 acres of land and has two three-story lodges with basements that have a total of 137 rooms. The property also has a paved circle driveway, a detached three-car garage, a gazebo and a pond. One wing of the property even has an elevator. It is being sold in a silent auction by Kaufman Auctions, based in Bridgeport.

(Courtesy: Kaufman Auctions)

Photos of the listing show the house with original furniture, almost like a time capsule of the charitable home. Most furniture was removed, but some that remains will be sent to various museums, along with personal items from past residents. The furniture that is still inside at the end of the auction will belong to the new owner.

Elkins newspaper The Intermountain reported that the mansion and property were sold in 2021 to a trio of owners, who purchased the four sections of the estate, which was then 126 acres. Now, the 17 acres which house the old lodge are back for sale.

In 2021, the building and property sold for $1,391,500. If you want to make an offer, visit the Kaufman Auctions website. But be warned that the estimated monthly upkeep bill for the estate is $2,100 just for the gas utility.

Bidding will be open until Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. The last open house was on August 18 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. You can find the building at 589 Georgetown Rd. As of Aug. 18, the top bid was $205,000.