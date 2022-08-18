RIVERTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A tourist destination near Seneca Rocks announced it would be closing.

Seneca Caverns announced on its Facebook Wednesday evening that the caves, gift shop, gemstone mining, and Asbury’s Restaurant are all closed until further notice.

The post did not give a reason for its closing but did apologize to fans of the location.

We apologize and will update our fans as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate the remainder of the season. We truly appreciate each and every person who has come out this year, and we cannot wait to see you soon!

12 News emailed Greer Industries, which owns Seneca Caverns, asking why it is closing but has not yet heard back. The company produces limestone, steel and asphalt.