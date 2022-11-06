Judge Mullens served Kanawha County from 2009 to 2016.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Commission says they are sad to announce that former Family Court Judge Sharon Mullens has passed away.

Judge Mullens served Kanawha County for seven years, starting in 2009.

In Mullens’ honor, Chief Judge Jennifer Bailey and Chief Family Court Judge Rob Montgomery requested that a black drape be hung over the entrance to the Judicial Building. The State Flag will also be lowered to half-staff on Kanawha County property during the week of Nov. 7.