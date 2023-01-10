CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Sheetz is cutting its diesel prices for the rest of the month.

In a press release Tuesday, the company announced that each Sheetz location in West Virginia that offers diesel will decrease its prices by up to 50 cents a gallon.

According to AAA, diesel was averaging $4.96 per gallon in West Virginia as of Tuesday.

Auto diesel fuel and truck diesel fuel will both be included in the deal, the company said.

The offer begins Tuesday, Jan. 10 and will end on Tuesday, Jan. 31, according to the release.

During the offer, the price on the pump will reflect the rollback and will be the final purchase price that customers must pay.

Last September, Sheetz celebrated Truck Driver Appreciation Week by reducing diesel fuel prices to $4.49 a gallon for the entire month and offering drivers free meals.