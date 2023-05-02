SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — This has been a winning season for the Shepherd University baseball team. But this season the team is cheering on a special fan.

Like many youngsters, Cooper Jackson is a baseball fan and enjoys a day at the ballpark. His father, Anthony, played ball for Shepherd. This year the team is rooting for the fan. Three-year-old Cooper is bravely battling leukemia.

“The news about Cooper, well it was like family,” said assistant baseball coach Patrick Smith. “it was very devastating.”

Cooper gets chemotherapy treatments daily and is scheduled to do so for the rest of the year. The Shepherd baseball family has rallied to support Cooper and his family.

“I just, I guess through this process it helps us all realize that every day is a blessing and it is very easy to take things for granted, like getting to play baseball and all that,” said Ross Mulhall, a player on the team.

A Go Fund Me has been set up to help Cooper’s family with medical expenses and childhood leukemia research.

“It’s important for us to keep him close and make sure the family feels loved and supported,” says outfielder Sam Daggers.

Cooper gets excited to see the team on the field and even takes delight in watching the field as it is prepared for a game. So a special gift is in store for Cooper, a custom-made John Deere tractor.

“Cooper loves to ride on the tractor with Coach Smith,” said Kerry Doss, mother of Shepherd’s catcher. “So we thought we’d get him his own so he could ride next to him instead of with him.”

Cooper is under the care of the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center. The team has embroidered Cooper’s initials on their ball caps.