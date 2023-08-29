SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The pandemic set a trend of declining enrollment in colleges and universities leading some high school graduates to defer their two or four-year degrees.

Though Shepherd University in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle has bucked that trend. The university is allowing high school juniors and seniors a chance to enroll in freshman-level classes, giving them a leg-up after earning their high school diplomas.

This comes as other West Virginia higher education institutions are struggling. Alderson-Broaddus University in Elkins recently shut down because of financial problems. The state’s flagship university, West Virginia University, is also facing fiscal stress over declining enrollment, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

“The early enrollment gives students a perspective before choosing a major,” Barbara Kandalis, a Shepherd University admissions officer, said. “They come on campus [and] they are in class with our degree-seeking students.”

Will Bell, Shepherd University’s admissions director, said its class sizes are small.

“We’re talking maybe 15 to 20 students or so in our classes so our professors and faculty know who you are,” he said. “You’re not sitting in a classroom with another 100 to 200 people.”

Nearly three in four Shepherd students are from West Virginia. The remaining are from 12 states and four international countries, according to the university’s site.