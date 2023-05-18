MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Launching your own business may be a dream for many but it’s not always easy.

Some business-minded college students and veterans recently discharged from military service are taking part in a new program at Shepherd University designed to help.

Through a partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration, those enrolled in the program learn how to prepare a business plan and practically apply their studies in finance, accounting, and marketing.

The “Boots-to-Business” program also features advice from entrepreneurs who have had success striking out on their own.

“My best advice is to find somebody who’s done it successfully and follow in their footsteps,” said Dana Knowles, owner of a tuxedo sales and rental retail shop here. “Get a mentor. Don’t try to do it alone.”

The program also offers advice for accessing start-up capital and preparing a business plan.