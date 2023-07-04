SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Celebrating the Fourth in Western Maryland is like navigating a live Norman Rockwell painting of small-town American charm.

A large, enthusiastic crowd lined German Street in the heart of town celebrating with many community groups, marching bands, scout troops, floats, and youth groups like the 4-H clubs.

After the parade was a big everybody-welcome picnic at Morgan Grove Park just south of town.

“This is good old Americana,” said Ross L. Morgan, the Shepherdstown fire chief. “We’re the oldest town in the State of West Virginia. That’s pretty special. And we’re the oldest fire department in West Virginia.”

High school student Alayla Paul said, “It truly shows how we really believe that we’re free, and how the town brings it together is really special.”

Shepherdstown is glad to have the parade back since it was suspended for the past couple of years because of COVID-19.