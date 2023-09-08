CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia delegate is stepping down from the State Legislature.

Delegate Doug Skaff, Jr. (57th District) submitted a resignation letter to the West Virginia House of Delegates and Speaker Roger Hanshaw on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. A spokesperson for the House says the letter has already been delivered to the House Clerk’s Office.

Skaff was elected WV House of Delegates Minority Leader in December 2020.

He stepped down from that position on August 8, 2023, stating that he plans to use the extra time to focus on his businesses and coach his sons in soccer. House of Delegates Minority Leader Pro Temp Sean Hornbuckle stepped into the Minority Leader role immediately after the August interim meetings. Hornbuckle is from Cabell County.

“It has been a blessing to work with so many amazing and talented leaders from across our wonderful state,” Skaff said in his resignation letter. “I will cherish those relationships and memories forever, and I feel blessed that I was elected to serve as one of 100 for nearly 11 years. Together, we worked to create new jobs, lower taxes for all, support our seniors and fix our roads.”

Also in his letter, Skaff said that while his time in the WV Legislature is ending, he plans to continue serving people of the state and “evaluate ways to give back and work for the people in whatever capacity that may be.”

According to the WV House, the party executive committee of the 57th Delegate District’s party executive committee will now have up to 15 days to submit names for nomination to fill Skaff’s seat to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. The governor will then have five days after he receives those names to appoint someone to the seat.

Skaff’s current two-year term would have ended in 2024 as all current House of Delegates members were elected in November 2022.