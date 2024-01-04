OAK HILL, W.Va. (WBOY) — From the outside, you would never know that this small house in Fayette County, West Virginia has been turned into a portal to the Wizarding World (except for maybe the flying car in the tree out front).

Nate Adams and Rachel Adkins have been renovating houses their entire married life but decided to do something unique after they moved to near Fayetteville, West Virginia. The couple has several unique vacation rentals that are just a short drive from the New River Gorge National Park, but one in Oak Hill is particularly magical.

Adams told 12 News that they finished converting the home to a Harry Potter-inspired theme earlier this year. Adkins, who Adams said is the creative driver behind their projects, turned the home into a fully immersive experience.

The living room is inspired by the Great Hall in Hogwarts, the kitchen is inspired by Honey Dukes, the bedrooms are inspired by the Gryffindor common room and Perkins’ tent that Harry and the Weasleys stayed in at the Quidditch World Cup, and the bathroom is inspired by the prefects bathroom on the fifth floor.

(Courtesy: Nate Adams and Rachel Adkins)

Before they bought and renovated it, the house was a gut-job, Adams told 12 News. He said Airbnb gives them a chance to do something they enjoy, make some extra money and help clean up some of the run down homes in the place they now call home.

Adams said that the unique homes like The Wizard House and The Game House next door rent more easily than non-specialty houses, especially during the winter off-season when fewer people are vacationing to the area.

They are currently working on renovating another house in the area that will be cryptid/monster themed that will include artwork of monsters like West Virginia’s Mothman.

You can rent The Wizard House for starting at $108 per night, plus service and cleaning fees. Hosts Rachel and Nate, as they are listed on Airbnb, both have high ratings, and Rachel is considered a Superhost.