HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Some Marshall University students are planning a protest at noon on Friday.

Earlier Friday morning, a group of students met with Marshall University President Brad Smith to discuss Title IX concerns.

The protest and discussion come after a USA Today story that highlighted a sexual assault case stemming from a 2016 incident involving Marshall students. The piece is part of a series of stories from the publication critical of colleges’ handling of Title IX-related issues.

