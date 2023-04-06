BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that a transgender West Virginia student will be allowed to compete on her preferred sports team during the ongoing lawsuit, denying an injunction filed by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in March.

The order from the Supreme Court said, “This application concerns an important issue that this Court is likely to be required to address in the near future,” but pointed out that “it is a wise rule in general that a litigant whose claim of urgency is belied by its own conduct should not expect discretionary emergency relief from a court.”

This comes after a statement by the ACLU of West Virginia in March calling Morrisey’s motion to the Supreme Court “petty and baseless.”

However, two justices, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, dissented, saying they would have allowed West Virginia to enforce the law in this case.

Following the ruling, Morrisey, the ACLU of West Virginia released statements.

This is a procedural setback, but we remain confident that when this case is ultimately determined on the merits, we will prevail. We maintain our stance that this is a common sense law—we have a very strong case. It’s just basic fairness and common sense to not have biological males play in women’s sports. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

We are grateful that the Supreme Court today acknowledged that there was no emergency and

that Becky should be allowed to continue to participate with her teammates on her middle

school track team, which she has been doing without incident for three going on four seasons, as our challenge to West Virginia’s onerous trans youth sports ban makes its way through the courts. This was a baseless and cruel effort to keep [B.P.J.] from where she belongs–playing

alongside her peers as a teammate and as a friend. American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of West Virginia, and Lambda Legal

The current West Virginia law says that all school athletes must participate on the sports team that aligns with their biological sex, not gender identity.