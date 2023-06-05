(WTRF) A three-day event that consists of a tattoo convention and a dark carnival will be in Moundsville West Virginia.

The Locked Up Tattoo Convention & Wondor Oddities Dark Carnival will be at the West Virginia State Penitentiary in Moundsville, West Virginia from June 16-June 18.

The event will be held at the old license plate manufacturing building with over 100 artists tattooing.

In the prison yard, there will be the Dark Carnival which has oddities vendors, entertainers, and games.

If you want a tattoo during the convention, the event says to go to the Locked Up Tattoo Convention page where the artists are posted and email or direct message them on Instagram with your information.

The event is $20 a day but has a special 3-day admission for $50. Kids 12 and under get in free.

More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page, here