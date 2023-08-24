JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — More teens could be put back on the right track after Jefferson County Teen Court plans to expand to welcome more into the program.

Ronda Lehman is the coordinator for the county’s Teen Court. Ronda Lehman said the program sees around 40 teens a month who either are dealing with drug cases or other legal charges.

“They get in trouble at school, they get in trouble in the community, they get referred to us and we believe that there are no bad kids,” Ronda Lehman said. “There’s just a lot of bad decisions.”

Ronda Lehman said if the kids coming in are struggling due to traumatic experiences at school, they will “circle up” and talk about it.

“It’s a place where the kids feel safe,” she said.

Erin Lehman works directly with the teens in the program. She sees firsthand how the program changes their behaviors for the better.

“It feels so good to know that I’m doing right,” Erin Lehman said. “You see those changes where they’re starting to make the good decisions and then get that rewarded feeling because they’re no longer the bad kids.”

Teen Court will be officially moving into their new home starting next week.