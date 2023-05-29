MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — A relaxing weekend turned into a tragic loss for three families who no longer have a home after a tragic fire broke out.

“I had never seen a fire like that before in my life,” said Tiffany Burke.

More than 25 fire personnel responded to a fire off of natural way in Martinsburg West Virginia. Some neighbors tell me they were shocked by what they saw.

“I looked up and just it was just like this blackest smoke I’ve ever seen and when I got down to the corner flames are literally shooting out into the street,” Burke explained.

Two townhomes were majorly damaged. Five other units were affected. Paul Taewan-Kim was out with his family when he got the call that his home was gone.

“We were going to Sam’s Club in Hagerstown, just daily grocery shopping and diapers and wipes, then we got a callback and then I wasn’t sure if it was real so we rushed back home and then you saw 15 fire trucks outside, and saw my house on fire,” said Taewan-Kim.

This was his first family home and with two children and a newborn, Taewan-Kim tells me this could not have come at a worse time.

“We started our family there, with my kids and stuff, so to be honest, I didn’t know what to say because I was kind of shocked and I didn’t like how much my kids were kind of feeling bad,” said Taewan-Kim.

Neighbors are doing what they can to support the fire victims.