CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Country music artist Tim McGraw’s Standing Room Only Tour has a show scheduled for West Virginia in spring 2024.

According to McGraw’s official website, he will perform in Charleston, West Virginia on Saturday, May 18, 2024. The concert will take place at the Charleston Civic Center Coliseum with opening act Carly Pearce.

McGraw is known for his 1990s hits like “I Like It, I Love It,” and “Don’t Take the Girl,” and “It’s Your Love,” and 2000s chart-toppers “Live Like You Were Dying.”

Ticket prices for the West Virginia show range from $35.50 to $259.50 before taxes and fees and are being sold through Ticketmaster. VIP package tickets are $265.50. Verified resale tickets on Ticketmaster are already being sold at more than double the original price.

The tour is for McGraw’s new album Standing Room Only which is scheduled to release on Aug. 25.

For a full list of 2024 tour locations and dates, click here.