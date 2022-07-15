(WOWK) — When most people think of West Virginia music, they think of country music, but some of the most listened to come from other genres, like soul, metal and rock.

Using Spotify and ranking the list from people who were born or grew up in West Virginia, here are the top 10 most listened to artists from West Virginia.

1. Bill Withers

Where in West Virginia?: Slab Fork

Date of Birth: July 4, 1938

Date of Death: March 30, 2020

Genre: Soul

Monthly Spotify Listeners: 9,471,823

Top 3 Songs by Streams:

“Ain’t No Sunshine” – 475,693,712 “Lovely Day” – 424,597,679 “Lean on Me” – 220,600,811

2. Brad Paisley

Where in West Virginia?: Glen Dale

Date of Birth: October 28, 1972

Genre: Contemporary Country

Monthly Spotify Listeners: 5,261,351

Top 3 Songs by Streams:

“Whiskey Lullaby (ft. Alison Krauss) – 200,879,146 “She’s Everything” – 104,625,052 “Mud on the Tires” – 87,565,983

3. Michael W. Smith

Where in West Virginia?: Kenova

Date of Birth: October 7, 1957

Genre: Adult Contemporary

Monthly Spotify Listeners: 1,231,543

Top 3 Songs by Streams:

“Surrounded (Fight My Battles) – 42,393,215 “Waymaker” – 23,687,169 “Open the Eyes of My Heart – Live” – 20,907,810

4. Bobaflex

Where in West Virginia?: Point Pleasant

Formed: 1998

Genre: Alternative Metal

Monthly Spotify Listeners: 337,962

Top 3 Songs by Streams:

“Bury Me With My Guns” – 36,652,687 “I’m Glad You’re Dead” – 6,919,307 “The Sound of Silence” – 3,718,234

5. Daniel Johnston

Where in West Virginia?: New Cumberland

Date of Birth: January 22, 1961

Date of Death: September 11, 2019

Genre: Singer-Songwriter

Monthly Spotify Listeners: 317,539

Top 3 Songs by Streams:

“True Love Will Find You in the End” – 21,830,936 “Some Things Last a Long Time” – 8,522,818 “Walking the Cow” – 5,788,299

6. Kathy Mattea

Where in West Virginia?: South Charleston

Date of Birth: June 21, 1959

Genre: Contemporary Country

Monthly Spotify Listeners: 313,449

Top 3 Songs by Streams:

“Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses” – 10,780,736 “Where’ve You Been” – 3,016,824 “455 Rocket” – 2,351,580

7. Asleep at the Wheel

Where in West Virginia?: Paw Paw

Formed: 1970

Genre: Western Swing

Monthly Spotify Listeners: 212,476

Top 3 Songs by Streams:

“Hot Rod Lincoln” – 4,469,332 “The Letter (That Johnny Walker Road)” – 3,823,850 “Miles and Miles of Texas” – 1,612,509

8. Red Sovine

Where in West Virginia?: Charleston

Date of Birth: July 7, 1917

Date of Death: April 4, 1980

Genre: Country

Monthly Spotify Listeners: 191,109

Top 3 Songs by Streams:

“Teddy Bear” – 8,480,786 “Phantom 309” – 4,648,118 “Daddy’s Girl” – 2,053,213

9. A Story Told

Where in West Virginia?: Charleston

Formed: 2013

Genre: Pop Rock

Monthly Spotify Listeners: 102,748

Top 3 Songs by Streams:

“Feel Bad” – 2,605,421 “99 Benz” – 1,613,406 “Weather” – 1,581,692

10. Rozwell Kid

Where in West Virginia?: Morgantown

Formed: 2011

Genre: Power Pop

Monthly Spotify Listeners: 50,532

Top 3 Songs by Streams: