(WOWK) — When most people think of West Virginia music, they think of country music, but some of the most listened to come from other genres, like soul, metal and rock.
Using Spotify and ranking the list from people who were born or grew up in West Virginia, here are the top 10 most listened to artists from West Virginia.
1. Bill Withers
Where in West Virginia?: Slab Fork
Date of Birth: July 4, 1938
Date of Death: March 30, 2020
Genre: Soul
Monthly Spotify Listeners: 9,471,823
Top 3 Songs by Streams:
- “Ain’t No Sunshine” – 475,693,712
- “Lovely Day” – 424,597,679
- “Lean on Me” – 220,600,811
2. Brad Paisley
Where in West Virginia?: Glen Dale
Date of Birth: October 28, 1972
Genre: Contemporary Country
Monthly Spotify Listeners: 5,261,351
Top 3 Songs by Streams:
- “Whiskey Lullaby (ft. Alison Krauss) – 200,879,146
- “She’s Everything” – 104,625,052
- “Mud on the Tires” – 87,565,983
3. Michael W. Smith
Where in West Virginia?: Kenova
Date of Birth: October 7, 1957
Genre: Adult Contemporary
Monthly Spotify Listeners: 1,231,543
Top 3 Songs by Streams:
- “Surrounded (Fight My Battles) – 42,393,215
- “Waymaker” – 23,687,169
- “Open the Eyes of My Heart – Live” – 20,907,810
4. Bobaflex
Where in West Virginia?: Point Pleasant
Formed: 1998
Genre: Alternative Metal
Monthly Spotify Listeners: 337,962
Top 3 Songs by Streams:
- “Bury Me With My Guns” – 36,652,687
- “I’m Glad You’re Dead” – 6,919,307
- “The Sound of Silence” – 3,718,234
5. Daniel Johnston
Where in West Virginia?: New Cumberland
Date of Birth: January 22, 1961
Date of Death: September 11, 2019
Genre: Singer-Songwriter
Monthly Spotify Listeners: 317,539
Top 3 Songs by Streams:
- “True Love Will Find You in the End” – 21,830,936
- “Some Things Last a Long Time” – 8,522,818
- “Walking the Cow” – 5,788,299
6. Kathy Mattea
Where in West Virginia?: South Charleston
Date of Birth: June 21, 1959
Genre: Contemporary Country
Monthly Spotify Listeners: 313,449
Top 3 Songs by Streams:
- “Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses” – 10,780,736
- “Where’ve You Been” – 3,016,824
- “455 Rocket” – 2,351,580
7. Asleep at the Wheel
Where in West Virginia?: Paw Paw
Formed: 1970
Genre: Western Swing
Monthly Spotify Listeners: 212,476
Top 3 Songs by Streams:
- “Hot Rod Lincoln” – 4,469,332
- “The Letter (That Johnny Walker Road)” – 3,823,850
- “Miles and Miles of Texas” – 1,612,509
8. Red Sovine
Where in West Virginia?: Charleston
Date of Birth: July 7, 1917
Date of Death: April 4, 1980
Genre: Country
Monthly Spotify Listeners: 191,109
Top 3 Songs by Streams:
- “Teddy Bear” – 8,480,786
- “Phantom 309” – 4,648,118
- “Daddy’s Girl” – 2,053,213
9. A Story Told
Where in West Virginia?: Charleston
Formed: 2013
Genre: Pop Rock
Monthly Spotify Listeners: 102,748
Top 3 Songs by Streams:
- “Feel Bad” – 2,605,421
- “99 Benz” – 1,613,406
- “Weather” – 1,581,692
10. Rozwell Kid
Where in West Virginia?: Morgantown
Formed: 2011
Genre: Power Pop
Monthly Spotify Listeners: 50,532
Top 3 Songs by Streams:
- “Wendy’s Trash Can” – 3,239,954
- “Kangaroo Pocket” – 1,815,537
- “Weirdo” – 904,893