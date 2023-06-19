GHENT, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is known for the beautiful landscape, vast wildlife, and many outdoor activities and destinations. However, sports in the Mountain State is a massive deal, and some West Virginians have made a major impact.

Here are some of West Virginia’s home-grown guys and gals who made an impact on the sports world.

#1 Jerry West:

That’s right, the NBA’s logo player didn’t only play for WVU but also grew up right here in West Virginia. West Grew up in Cheylan, WV and was a two-time All-American at his time at WVU. He also led the Lakers to the 1972 NBA title and built the Lakers dynasty as the team’s GM.

#2 Randy Moss:

The football legend Randy Moss grew up in Rand, West Virginia and was a high school football star at DuPont High as well as the basketball player of the year in 1994-95. He tied the NCAA TD catches record at Marshall University in 97 with 28 catches. Also, he was the 98 NFL Rookie of the Year with the Vikings.

#3 Nick Saban:

The famed Alabama coach Nick Saban grew up in Fairmont, West Virginia and is known the five championships he won with the Crimson Tide. The championship teams that he led includes the 2003 LSU Tigers and the 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, and the 2017 Alabama Crimson Tide.

#4 Mary Lou Retton:

Retton is a gymnast from Fairmont, West Virginia and a gold medalist from the 1984 Summer Olympics. Not only is she West Virginia’s first gold medalist but also the nations. She also won two silver medals and two bronze medals. Her performance in the Olympics made her one of the most popular athletes in the US.

#5 Hal Greer:

Hal Greer grew up in Huntington, West Virginia and was the first African American athlete to play for a major college in the state. He racked up 1,377 points on Marshall’s basketball team and averaged 19.2 points in 15 seasons during his time in the NBA.

#6 Jimbo Fisher:

Jimbo Fisher is a Clarksburg native that went from humble beginnings and rose to being one of the top head coaches for NCAA football. He led the Florida State Seminoles to victory in the 2013 BCS Championship along with a 29-game winning streak. He won more games as a first-time coach than anyone else before him.

#7 Curt Warner:

Curt Warner grew up in Pineville, West Virginia and would go on and become a running back for Penn State where he set 41 records. He would later be drafted by the Seattle Seahawks and became their second all-time rusher with 6,705 yards.

#8 Jason “White Chocolate” Williams:

Growing up in Belle, West Virginia, Williams was a former teammate of Randy Moss at DuPont High and was the 1994 state basketball player of the year. When he made it to the NBA, was the 99 first-team All-Rookie with the Sacramento Kings.

#9 Mike Florio:

Florio is sportswriter and football commentator who grew up in Wheeling, West Virginia. He’s known for creating the website Profootball.com and being a commentator for NBC Sports. He is also a lawyer.

#10 The D’Antoni Brothers:

Mike and Dan D’Antoni both grew up in Mullens, West Virginia and are seen as a basketball dynamic duo. Mike was the head coach of the Phoenix Suns, New York Nicks, and LA Lakers, with his brother Dan being his assistant coach. Dan is currently the head coach of Marshall’s basketball team.

If you would like to check out a longer list of WV natives in sports, visit Vault’s The 50 Greatest Sports Figures from West Virginia.