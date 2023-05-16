HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — West Virginia’s economy may be associated with coal mining and energy production but tourism is as big as any of that.

Brannen Bargeron visited Harpers Ferry from Georgia and is taken by the scenery and history.

“We came here for the mountains,” said Bargeon. “But we love the stone buildings in Harpers Ferry. It looks like medieval Europe.”

The Mountain State showcases its history and impresses visitors from abroad too.

“I saw some beautiful pictures of Harpers Ferry when I was staying in Washington, D.C.,” said Chems Albhari, visiting from Brussels, Belgium. “We decided to drive here and discover the area.”

“I really love the place,” said Andreas Burkahert from Munich, Germany. “It is so historic. It shows all the civil war sites and for us, it’s experiencing all that because it’s something completely new for us Europeans.”

Annette Gavin Bates is head of tourism for Jefferson County and said: “Tourism is everything here. Our county has the highest visitor spend in the entire state. One of three people here are in the hospitality business.”

Alexander Slobidker moved to Canada from western Ukraine but is taken with the history in the Harpers Ferry region.

“To see from 200 years ago the same land, the same river, the same views is amazing to me,” he said.

Tax revenue generated for the state from tourism is approaching $750 million.