CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A West Virginia State Senator from Tucker County wants U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) to explain his support for a $430 billion tax and spending bill dubbed the “Inflation Reduction Act.”

State Sen. Randy Smith (R-Tucker), who chairs the Senate Committee on Energy, Industry and Mining, Monday said he will invite Manchin to explain to the rest of the committee why he supports the bill.

In a press release from the West Virginia Senate, Smit said that several other members of the state legislature he has spoken to are “extremely disappointed” in Senator Manchin for joining with Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to support a bill that “will devastate West Virginia’s coal industry.”

The bill includes incentives for businesses and consumers to deploy and use lower-carbon and carbon-free energy sources, increasing royalties companies must pay in order to extract gas on public lands and waters and many other measures.

“Senator Manchin has always said he can’t vote for a bill unless he feels like he can go back home and explain why,” Sen. Smith said in the release. “That’s all we’re asking for with this visit. We’d like the chance to hear directly from him and allow him the opportunity to talk to us face to face about why he voted the way he did.”

According to the release, the next time the committee meets is in September, then it will meet again in November, though Smith will work to schedule the special meeting as soon as possible.