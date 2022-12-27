MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Two people are dead after a murder-suicide in Morgan County that took place outside a resort last Friday night.

Jessica Craver was leaving work at the Coolfont Resort when she was confronted by her boyfriend — who has been identified as August Chillenger, Morgan County Sheriff KC Bohrer.

When Craver saw him, she began to run as Chillinger chased her, shooting at least twice. Detectives say after killing Craver, Chillinger then killed himself.

The incident was caught on the resort’s video system.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

“We had an inactive crime scene because both people had been deceased prior to our arrival, Sheriff Bohrer said. “What we have learned from the investigation was their prior domestic issues or hostilities between the two people who have a child in common.”