SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — We are all aware that civil rights laws are aimed to protect us against discrimination in housing, employment or disability access. But are those laws being enforced? The united states attorney for the northern district of West Virginia is determined to prosecute violations of those basic civil rights.

Civil rights laws have been on the books for decades, but that doesn’t mean discrimination has vanished by no means. That is why the U.S. Attorney for West Virginia’s northern district held a public forum at shepherd university at the start of the week to highlight community concerns about renting or buying a home, getting a job or being admitted to an educational institution; even combatting hate crimes.

“We’re trying to raise awareness about civil rights,” said William Ihlenfeld, U.S. Attorney for the West Virginia northern district. “Everyone has them. Not everyone knows exactly what rights they have. How to go about enforcing them whether that’s private actions whether that’s working through the U.S attorney’s office.”

Annie Lewin at Shepherd University vigilantly oversees compliance at the school and community with federal civil rights laws.

“We’re preventing violence, harassment and discrimination from happening before it happens,” said Lewin. “And so we have to educate our students, our parents, our entire community”

Ihlenfeld is working to establish his office is open to all and is a public advocate to be sure no one is denied opportunity based on their race, color, national origin, gender or religion.

“A lot of people are renters, and you don’t have to be a hud renter,” said Ihlenfeld. “You can be a regular renter as well, and you have rights that are sometimes trampled upon.”

Ihlenfeld said that sometimes a landlord will demand an extra $20 a month from a low-income renter which can be illegal and potentially the basis for a violation of civil rights laws.

The U.S. Attorney went into detail at the campus forum about the scope of hate crimes, whether they be physical, verbal, by phone, e-mail, social media, written or even graffiti. He urged victims to preserve all evidence of such threats.