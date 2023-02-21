CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for information on the whereabouts of a fugitive.

On Tuesday, The US Marshals for the Southern District of West Virginia said that they are now offering up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of 28-year-old Tyjha Watson, of Charleston.

In November 2022, US Marshals announced they were looking for Watson and 23-year-old Elijah Figg, of Huntington as part of the investigation. At the time, Figg and Watson were the only two suspects out of 13 in the investigation that had not been apprehended.

Figg was arrested in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Watson remains the only defendant who is not in custody, US Marshals say.

Anyone with any information on Watson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the USMS Tip Hotline at 1-877-WANTED-2 or email the CUFFED Task Force Tip Hotline at USMS88TIPS@usdoj.gov. The USMS says all tips sent in are confidential.