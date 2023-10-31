MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — In the community effort to prevent domestic violence, the United States Attorney for the northern district of West Virginia is building partnerships that complement law enforcement and the justice system.

William Ihlenfeld said it goes beyond prosecuting and incarcerating offenders because it is also to support victims and rehabilitate offenders. He is partnering with community nonprofits to help victims and reform abusers.

“By supporting victims, by helping them out of a violent relationship, we’re also preventing domestic violence from occurring,” Ihlenfeld said.

“The goal is to get these individuals to take responsibility for what they have done and how to fix it,” Jo Elliott with Community Alternatives to Violence, added.

In West Virginia’s eastern panhandle, Katie Spriggs helps 1,700 domestic violence survivors each year.

“If they need a gas card to get to work the next day because maybe the abuser was the main source of income, we’ll help them,” Spriggs said. “If it’s a month of rent to get them through so they can stabilize, it might be that they enter our rapid rehousing program where they can get rental assistance for two years.”

The eastern panhandle nonprofits also run a toll-free hotline for victims 24 hours and every day of the year.