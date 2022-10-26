CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Veterans can get a huge discount at West Virginia state parks in November.

On Wednesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that any veteran who stays at a West Virginia state park lodge throughout the month of November will be eligible for a 50% discount on their lodge room stays.

Those who want to receive the discount can make a reservation on the West Virginia State Parks website and use the code VETS50 at checkout. If you want to make a reservation over the phone, you can call the West Virginia State Park Customer Call Center at 1-833-WVPARKS and ask for the “Veterans Appreciation” rate.

Veterans will be asked to present a military or veteran status upon check-in.

“I truly believe that we owe every single thing we have in this life to these brave men and women, and we should always do everything in our power to show our appreciation,” Gov. Justice said. “Providing discounts for trips to our beautiful state parks is just a drop in the bucket, but I believe it’s a meaningful way for us to show our gratitude as we approach Veterans Day this year.”

Veterans will also receive discounts year-round. The following discounts are now available to veterans and active-duty military personnel:

10% off entire lodge and cabin stays

15% off greens fees at West Virginia State Parks golf courses with offer code

15% off dining at lodge park restaurants

More information about these discounts can be found on the state parks website.