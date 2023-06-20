NEW CASTLE, VA (WVNS) — An earthquake in Virginia reportedly registered through parts of West Virginia on none other than West Virginia Day.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred in the New Castle area of Craig County, Virginia on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 5:32 AM. The survey showed tremors registered at multiple distances, one of which shook into West Virginia.

The survey showed the quake could be felt 96.6 miles southeast of Charleston. Craig County, Virginia directly borders Monroe County, West Virginia. The registered distance southeast of Charleston was the furthest that was registered through the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was also felt at the following distances:

5.1 miles WNW of New Castle, Virginia

17.7 miles NNW of Salem, Virginia

18.8 miles NW of Hollins, Virginia

22,4 miles NW of Roanoke, Virginia

This is not the first time an earthquake from Virginia was felt in parts of West Virginia. In 2017, a 3.1 magnitude earthquake just outside of Pearisburg, Virginia was felt in parts of Monroe, Summers, and Mercer Counties.