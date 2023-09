HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — An alert for drivers in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle let commuters know that Route 340 near Harpers Ferry is being surveyed today for major road repairs.

Construction crews are preparing for a three-month-long project.

Dangerous rock slides have been an ongoing problem for years and the project will stabilize the boulders. The construction will lead to a 22-mile detour that will reroute vehicles into Virginia Route 671 in Loudoun County.