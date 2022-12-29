RANSON, W.Va. (DC News Now) — All the growth in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle brings new challenges — among them, the demand for social services is up.

Jefferson County Community Ministries has been seeing this need first-hand.

“People need extra help,” said Bethany Troxel with the Ministries. “They’re without a home or need food or clothing. They may need gas to get to a doctor’s appointment or just shelter from the cold weather.”

The inflationary economy is taking its toll.

“We’ve seen a dramatic increase in families that have needed services from us in the past few months — even returning clients, some more frequently to the food pantry,” said Kari Dean with the Ministries.

Keith Lowry is a retired federal employee who now serves as executive director for the Ministries.

“We have a community that is rich and wonderful but we also have a lot of people who are suffering because of covid and losing their jobs,” said Lowry.

So when a commercial property in the town of Ranson was abandoned, Mayor Keith Pierson resisted its potential for expanding the tax base. Instead, he is donating it to Jefferson County Community Ministries as a service shelter for the needy and homeless.

“We’re doing something that benefits each and every person, whether you’re in that category now or could be tomorrow,” Pierson said. “It’s very important that we take care of the people that live here and move here.”

Groundbreaking on the facility is expected to happen next fall. The project is expected to be completed in 2026.