MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore is warning households about deceptive phone calls promising money.

The calls were placed to homes in West Virginia along with some inside Virginia, Maryland and in the District.

The caller claims to be from the treasurer’s office informing them that funds are available from a dormant bank account or unclaimed life insurance policy.

Moore said to never share any personal information when contacted.

“If you get a call from anyone claiming to be from my office about unclaimed property or funds, contact my office,” Moore said. “We’ll verify it on our end.”

He said some callers may be confused since his office does try to verify names registered to forgotten bank accounts or uncashed checks.