SOUTHWEST, Va. (WFXR) — On Monday, May 29, The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for Northeastern Tazewell County in Southwest Virginia, as well as Southeastern Mercer County in southeastern West Virginia, and are expected to last until 3 p.m.

Local law enforcement reported thunderstorms this morning in the City of Bluefield, West Virginia, where between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain fell. The rainfall rate is expected to be 0.5 to one inch every hour until noon.

Emergency personnel warn that flash flooding is already occurring and remind that flash flooding can be dangerous. There are reports of numerous road closures in the area with some motorists becoming stranded in their vehicles, as well as water levels raising high enough to enter some homes and businesses.

Locations expected to be affected by the flash flooding are Bluefield, Oakvale, Ceres, and the Mercer County Airport. The following streams and drainages are also expected to be affected:

Harmon Branch

Middle Fork Brush Creek

Bluestone River

East River

Laurel Creek

Hales Branch

Bratton Branch

Fivemile Creek

Brush Creek

Big Spring Branch.

Additionally, other areas have also reported people being trapped in their homes due to high water. A structure’s back wall is also said to have fallen due to the storm. Tazewell County, Virginia, and Mercer County, West Virginia residents are warned to stay cautious and vigilant.