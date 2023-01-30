HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (DC NEWS NOW) — With control of the U.S. Senate in the hands of the Democratic Party by a narrow margin, West Virginia Congressman Alex Mooney is hoping to help tip the balance of power to the G.O.P. in 2024.

Mooney represents the northern congressional district in West Virginia and has already thrown his hat into the rind for the seat currently held by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat. Manchin has not yet said if he will seek another term.

Mooney held a rally in Harpers Ferry over the weekend with his U.S. House colleague, Congressman Matt Rosendale (R – Mont.)

Mooney said even though “in campaigns people personally attack me I like to talk about the issues.” He points to his 9-year voting record in the House.

“Whether we’re talking about securing the border or promoting our domestic energy supply. We’re going to need someone like Alex Mooney in the Senate,” said Rosendale.

Mooney anticipates a challenge from West Virginia Governor Jim Justice in the primary. Justice is term-limited from seeking another term as governor.

The primary is in May of 2024.

