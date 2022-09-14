UPDATE (4:42 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13) – HB 302 has passed in the West Virginia House of Delegates with a 78-17 vote.

The bill, which clarifies the state’s abortion laws, will now head to Governor Justice’s desk. Justice has 15 days to sign or veto the bill. If the governor does not act, the bill will automatically become law.

If Justice signs the bill into law, it would take effect immediately upon signing.

13 News talked with both sides who weighed in on the passage of HB 302.

“We tried to do it mindfully, we try to understand that there are situations that are very difficult and we tried to approach those and protect those providers that are providing care to the women of West Virginia,” said Sen. Tom Takubo, (R-Kanawha). “I think it was a very well thoughtful bill on a very very difficult topic.”

“Not one expert has been able to testify in front of a committee, that impacts their day to day lives, so we did not listen to the experts when we passed this bill today,” said Sen. Ron Stollings, (D-Boone). “I think we’re going back in time, a more draconian … There’s only one abortion clinic in west Virginia and it will be gone based on this legislation.”

UPDATE: (2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13) – The West Virginia Senate has voted 22-7 to pass an amended abortion bill.

The bill now moves back to the House of delegates for a vote.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A new strike and insert amendment was proposed in the West Virginia Senate as they discuss a bill that would clarify the state’s abortion laws.

The following details have been proposed in the Senate:

Exceptions for fetal anomalies, medical emergencies, non-viable fetuses AND rape and incest. Certain criteria must be met for these exceptions: Abortions must be performed in a hospital within eight weeks for adults and 14 weeks for minors.

No felony penalties for doctors or pregnant women, but doctors would have their licenses revoked. It would be a felony for anyone that is not a current licensed professional.

The Senate will continue to discuss these changes, and then they will vote on the bill. If passed, the bill will head back to the House of Delegates.