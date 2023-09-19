UPDATE (10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023): A Public Affairs Officer with the 130th Airlift Wing of the West Virginia Air National Guard told 13 News that William Craddock is a Senior Master Sergeant assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing.

They said, per policy, they do not comment on pending criminal charges.

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing several charges after allegedly sexually assaulting two juveniles.

According to the Boone County Magistrate Court, William Craddock, 49, of Madison, West Virginia was arrested last week on multiple charges including first-degree sexual assault and first-degree sexual abuse.

Authorities say Craddock is accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile on at least 300 occasions while the child was between the ages of 7 and 12 years-old.

During the investigation, a second juvenile victim told authorities they had also allegedly been sexually abused by Craddock, according to investigators. Authorities say the second juvenile said the alleged sexual abuse happened nine times while they were between the ages of 4 and 12 years old.

A third juvenile told investigators they had allegedly witnessed Craddock sexually abuse the first child, authorities say.

Craddock is being held on a $1 million bail at the Southwestern Regional Jail, according to the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority.