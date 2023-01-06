CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent report said that the average pay increase for West Virginians did not keep up with the rate of inflation, which was the highest the state has seen in years.

According to the Research Institute for payroll company ADP, West Virginia’s average annual pay increased by 6.1% to $47,900. However, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is used to measure inflation in the U.S., increased by 7.1% from November 2021 to November 2022, according to the Inflation Calculator based on U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Nationally, the pay increase matched the inflation rate year over year at a 7.3% increase, according to ADP.

As of November, the rate of energy inflation is 13.1%, and food is up by 10.6% nationally.

In November, a long list of grocery items were up 15% or more in price, with egg prices inflated by 43%, and lunch meats and salad dressings up more than 19%.

According to Inflation Calculator data, inflation is still high but the rate has been trending downward, with October’s rate at 7.7%, September’s at 8.2%, and August’s at 8.3%. Earlier this year in June, inflation hit a 41-year high with a CPI of 9.1%.

The year-to-year CPI inflation numbers for December 2022 will be released on Jan. 13.