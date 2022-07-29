CHARLESTON, W.Va. (DC News Now) — On July 28, the West Virginia National Guard flew over 25 hours to aid Kentucky rescue operations following floods. Teams managed to rescue over a dozen people and three pets.

Under the direction of Governor Jim Justice, the West Virginia National Guard mobilized two Black Hawk helicopters and two Lakota aircraft to assist the Kentucky National Guard in rescue operations.

“The West Virginia Guard has an exceptionally great working relationship with the Kentucky National Guard’s aviation team, and we have supported each other for many years in response to natural disasters in our states going as far back as 2001,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Harold Nicely, West Virginia State Aviation Officer. “We are just a small part of the overall response taking place, but to be able to be there to support our colleagues and the people of Kentucky is truly an honor. This is what the National Guard does best – we help our citizens when they are in need.”

Crews continue to carry out rescue operations this morning and will not return until the Kentucky National Guard gives the order.

“The work that these Soldiers are doing in the field as we speak is incredible,” stated U.S. Army Maj. Ryan Wolfe, commander Company C, 2-104th GASB. “At one point yesterday, one of our hoists lasted over 20 minutes as our crews rescued half a dozen people from a hillside. If we weren’t constantly training for this, both with our own crews and our counterparts across the National Guard, this monumental effort would not have been possible.”

“I’m incredibly proud of all the National Guard members, first responders and regular citizens who are stepping up to help Kentucky during this time of need,” stated Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, adjutant general of West Virginia. “This is what makes the National Guard so great – we come together as a team whether it be here in West Virginia or in one of our neighboring states, we are always there to answer the call. We will continue to provide assistance as needed for our neighbors in Kentucky throughout this response effort.”