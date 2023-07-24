CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Hunting seasons for the 2023-2024 year are drawing closer and closer.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released its yearly pamphlet for hunting rules and regulations for the upcoming seasons between July and June 2024.

One new detail for hunting licenses this year is that the WVDNR is now offering nonresident lifetime hunting, trapping and fishing licenses in lieu of the equivalent annual licenses. For more information on buying a hunting license as a resident or nonresident, visit the DNR’s website.

The table below includes a basic list of opening and closing dates for hunting seasons as well as daily bag limits, possession limits and season limits for each type of game.

  • Notes:
    • For this table, split seasons are being listed as “Wild Boar Gun-1″/”Wild Boar Gun-2,” etc.
    • Any species with an “*” beside it means the game must be checked/registered electronically.
SpeciesOpening
Date		Closing
Date		Daily Bag
Limit		Possession
Limit		Season
Limit
Wild Boar*
(Gun-1)		Oct. 28, 2023Nov. 4, 2023111
Wild Boar*
(Gun-2)		Feb. 2, 2024Feb. 4, 2024111
Wild Boar*
(Archery/Crossbow – 1)		Sept. 30, 2023Dec. 31, 2023111
Wild Boar*
(Archery/Crossbow – 2)		Feb. 2, 2024Feb. 4, 2024111
Deer*
(Buck Firearm)		Nov. 20, 2023Dec. 3, 2023Varies by
County		Varies by
County		Varies by
County
Deer*
(Archery/Crossbow)		Sept. 30, 2023Dec. 31, 2023Varies by
County		Varies by
County		Varies by
County
Deer* (Antlerless-1;
Selected Counties)		Oct. 26, 2023Oct. 29, 2023Varies by
County		Varies by
County		Varies by
County
Deer* (Antlerless-2;
Selected Counties)		Nov. 20, 2023Dec. 3, 2023Varies by
County		Varies by
County		Varies by
County
Deer* (Antlerless-3;
Selected Counties)		Dec. 7, 2023Dec. 10, 2023Varies by
County		Varies by
County		Varies by
County
Deer* (Antlerless-4;
Selected Counties)		Dec. 28, 2023Dec. 31, 2023Varies by
County		Varies by
County		Varies by
County
Deer*
(Muzzleloader)		Dec. 11, 2023Dec. 17, 2023Varies by
County		Varies by
County		Varies by
County
Deer* (Youth/Class Q/
Class XS-1;
Selected Counties)		Oct. 21, 2023Oct. 22, 2023144
Deer* (Youth/Class Q/
Class XS-2;
Selected Counties)		Dec. 26, 2023Dec. 27, 2023144
Deer, Bear & Turkey*
(Winter 2024 –
Mountain Heritage)		Jan. 11, 2024Jan. 14, 2024Deer-1
Bear-1
Turkey-1		Deer-1
Bear-1
Turkey-1		Deer-1
Bear-1
Turkey-1
Bear*
(Archery/Crossbow)		Sept. 30, 2023Dec. 31, 2023122
Bear* (Gun-1;
Selected Counties)		Sept. 2, 2023Sept. 10, 2023122
Bear* (Gun-2;
Selected Counties)		Oct. 7, 2023Oct. 13, 2023122
Bear* (Gun-3;
Selected Counties)		Oct. 26, 2023Oct. 29, 2023122
Bear* (Gun-4;
Selected Counties)		Nov. 20, 2023Dec. 3, 2023122
Bear* (Gun-5;
Selected Counties)		Dec. 4, 2023Dec. 31, 2023122
Bear* (Youth/Class Q/
Class XS-1)		Sept. 16, 2023Sept 17, 2023122
Bear* (Youth/Class Q/
Class XS-2)		Oct. 21, 2023Oct. 22, 2023122
Turkey* (Fall-1;
Selected Counties)		Oct. 14, 2023Oct. 22, 2023111
Turkey* (Fall-2;
Selected Counties)		Oct. 30, 2023Nov. 5, 2023111
Turkey* (Fall-3;
Selected Counties)		Oct. 30, 2023Nov. 19, 2023111
Turkey* (Spring;
Bearded Only)		April 15, 2024May 19, 2024122
Turkey* (2024 Youth
Season)		April 13, 2024April 14, 2024122
Squirrel (Gray, Black
Albino & Fox)		Sept. 9, 2023Feb. 29, 2024624None
Squirrel
(Youth Season)		Sept. 2, 2023Sept. 3, 2023666
Ruffed GrouseOct. 14, 2023Feb. 29, 2024416None
Bobwhite Quail (Closed
on Tomblin WMA)		Nov. 4, 2023Jan. 6, 202439None
Cottontail RabbitNov. 4, 2023Feb. 29, 2024520None
Snowshoe or
Varying Hare		Nov. 4, 2023Feb. 29, 202428None
Ring-neck Pheasant
(Cock Birds Only)		Nov. 4, 2023Jan. 6, 202422None
Ring-neck Pheasant
(Hillcrest WMA,
Cock Birds Only)		Nov. 11, 2023Dec. 2, 202311None
Raccoon (Hunting)Oct. 14, 2023Feb. 29, 20244NoneNone
Racoon (Trapping)Nov. 4, 2023Feb. 29, 2024NoneNoneNone
Red Fox, Gray Fox
(Hunting & Trapping)		Nov. 4, 2023Feb. 29, 2024NoneNoneNone
Red Fox, Gray Fox
(Night hunting with
artificial light)		Jan 1. 2024Feb. 29, 2024NoneNoneNone
Bobcat*
(Hunting & Trapping)		Nov. 4, 2023Feb. 29, 2024333
Mink, MuskratNov. 4, 2023Feb. 29, 2024NoneNoneNone
Fisher* (Trapping)Nov. 4, 2023Jan. 31, 2024111
Beaver* (Trapping)Nov. 4, 2023March 31, 2024NoneNoneNone
Otter* (Trapping)Nov. 4, 2023Feb. 29, 2024111
Crow-1Oct. 1, 2023Nov. 18, 2023NoneNoneNone
Crow-2Jan. 1, 2024March 2, 2024NoneNoneNone
Coyote (Trapping)Nov. 4, 2023Feb. 29, 2024NoneNoneNone
Skunk (Trapping)Nov. 4, 2023Feb. 29, 2024NoneNoneNone
Opossum (Trapping)Nov. 4, 2023Feb. 29, 2024NoneNoneNone
Weasel (Trapping)Nov. 4, 2023Feb. 29, 2024NoneNoneNone

While there is a limited season for trapping coyotes**, skunks, opossums and weasels, the season to hunt these game as well as woodchucks, English sparrows, European Starlings and pigeons runs year round with no daily bag, possession or season limits, according to the DNR.

The DNR’s hunting guide also says there is no open season for animals including elk, owls, hawks, falcons, eagles, and song and insectivorous birds. However, while crow hunting is a split season, the DNR says “nuisance crows,” which are defined as crows that commit “depredations upon ornamental or shade trees, agricultural crops, home gardens, livestock, or wildlife, or when concentrated so as to constitute a health hazard and or other nuisance,” can be killed at any time.

For animals such as geese, ducks, mourning doves, gallinules, rails, woodcock and common snipe, hunters are required to get a Harvest Information Program registration.

Some things the DNR says hunters should be aware of going into this hunting season include changes to the season dates and open counties for antlerless deer, fall wild turkey and black bear. This will also be the first year that Special Youth, Class Q and Class XS bear season will be a split season in the counties open to bear hunting.

Another change, according to the DNR, is that during the muzzleloader deer season, firearms including a single-shot, muzzle-loading pistol or rifle that have a bore diameter of .38 caliber or larger and use encapsulated propellant charge loading from the breech and the projectile loaded from the muzzle will be legal. However, these firearms cannot be used during the Mountaineer Heritage Season.

Any deer harvested on Nov. 20 or Nov. 21 in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur Counties must be taken to a designated Biological Game Examination Station. This is part of a three-year study to help biologists manage deer populations in the Mountain State.