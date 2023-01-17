CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.

Officials with Justice’s office say the governor had a “sudden onset of symptoms” late this afternoon, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, and immediately took a COVID-19 test, which came back positive.

According to the governor’s office, Justice is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating at home. Justice’s office says he is being treated by several physicians including State COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh and his family physician.

The governor’s office says everyone who has been in close contact with the governor over the past few days is being notified.

Justice is fully vaccinated and boosted, according to his office.

The governor’s office says Justice is keeping in contact with his Chief of Staff and other staff members to make sure daily state government operations continue to run smoothly.

This is the second time the governor has tested positive for COVID-19. He also contracted the virus in January 2022.