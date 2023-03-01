(WTRF) West Virginia Governor signed the campus carry bill into law on Wednesday.

Gov. Justice said this bill will help strengthen the 2nd Amendment protections in West Virginia.

The Governor was joined at the ceremony by members of the NRA and other government officials.

‘We need to stand rock solid by who we are and by the second amendment and all the greatness that we are in this great stat and the send the message to the world, by God if you wanna mess with us, we can mess back, ‘ Gov. Justice said.

“The Campus Self-Defense Act recognizes the fact that danger doesn’t disappear just because you’ve stepped onto campus grounds,” said NRA’s West Virginia State Director Art Thomm. “Now, those who choose to exercise the right will have the ability to protect themselves, their classmates, and their loved ones should they need.”

The “Campus Self-Defense Act,” allows an individual holding current and valid license to carry a concealed pistol or revolver on the campus and in the buildings of state institutions of higher education.

It allows institutions to limit the carrying of concealed firearms at organized events taking place at a stadium or arena with a capacity of more than 1,000 spectators, daycare facilities located on university property and a few other exceptions.

People against the bill say that they believe the bill would bring more injuries and violence to college campuses, as well as be unfair to students.

The law will go into effect on July 1, 2024.