CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Believe it or not, we are just 84 days away from the November election and West Virginia, like many other states, is looking for people to work the polls on Election Day.

With that in mind, today is “National Poll Worker Recruitment Day.”

In the Mountain State, there are nearly 1,700 precincts and each must have a minimum of five poll workers, or it can’t open up.

This isn’t just volunteer work. Poll workers will be paid for training and working on Election Day.

“Absolutely. Nobody’s going to get rich over this. But we pay $150 or more, depending on the county and the situation, for the election day. And you get paid $50 for the training session. So, it is a compensation, a recognition of the amount of time that you spend,” said Secretary of State Mac Warner, (R) West Virginia.

Warner also says the experience is good for observing the process.

“What better way to have confidence in the election, to actually work inside a precinct and you see all the checks and balances in the system? So, you have confidence and the voters have confidence in the election,” Warner added.

To qualify for being a poll worker, you must be 18 years of age and a registered voter in West Virginia.

In all, West Virginia needs more that 8-thousand poll workers. You can get more information on the Go Vote WV website.

You can also contact your county clerk’s office or the county executive committee.

Election Day is Nov. 8.