ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — An Elkins man is facing felony charges after police say he used Axe Body Spray to set a dumpster on fire Thursday evening in the City of Elkins.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Harold Hassell, 48, a sergeant with the Elkins Police Department responded to a call about a fight and a dumpster being set on fire behind Muffler Brakes and More, which is along Randolph Avenue, at around 4:30 p.m.

When the sergeant arrived, he found a man standing next to a dumpster that had large flames coming from it in the middle of Buffalo Street. The man, identified as Hassell, who was by the dumpster was restrained and the sergeant took him into his cruiser. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they controlled the fire.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Hassell was taken to the police station, where according to the complaint, he admitted to using a lighter and the body spray to set a dumpster on fire while it was sitting next to an occupied three-story apartment building. Hassell “states he looked inside the dumpster and seen [sic] parts of syringes,” before setting the contents on fire, but when the fire began to burn larger than he expected, he pulled the dumpster out onto the street, the complaint said.

He was charged with third degree arson. His bail was set at $10,000 cash.

The dumpster was City of Elkins property, and it will cost more than $500 to replace, according to the complaint.