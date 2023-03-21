GRANT COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Grant County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison in March for an arson fire that injured a firefighter.

According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal, Christopher Burns, of Petersburg, pleaded guilty to an arson charge in January and was sentenced on March 9.

He was sentenced for setting fire to a vacant home in Petersburg on May 31, 2022. The fire injured a firefighter and caused $30,000 worth of damage to the home, according to the State Fire Marshal.

Burns will spend a total of 15 years in prison, 10 years on a first-degree murder chart and five years on a causing injury during arson charge.