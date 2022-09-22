SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly hitting another man with a pipe during a fight over a missing pair of shoes at a residence in Salem.

On Sept. 19, officers with the Salem Police Department were dispatched to a Dollar General store in Salem for a call of a disturbance in progress, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, a male victim was “covered in blood that was coming from the back of his head” and he had a “large laceration on the upper back part of his skull,” officers said.

The victim stated that the injury was the result of an incident earlier that day at a home that belonged to George Cullers, 49, of Salem.

The victim said that while at the home, he “turned around to leave” and Cullers “pulled out a large galvanized pipe and hit him over the head.” The victim then ran from the residence and “almost passed out” before reaching the Dollar General and contacting law enforcement, officers said.

A witness to the incident stated that Cullers invited the victim to the home “and began questioning him about a missing pair of shoes.” They also said that when Cullers struck the victim, he hit him “so hard that he fell into the window and broke it,” according to the complaint.

When officers arrived at Cullers’ residence, they found him “standing next to the metal pipe alleged to be used in the assault,” and when officers examined the pipe, they “observed blood splatter,” officers said.

Cullers has been charged with malicious assault. He is currently out on $5,000 bond.