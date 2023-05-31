CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is sending the state’s National Guard to the US Southern Border.

This morning, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, Justice announced 50 WV National Guardsmen would be sent to the Texas-Mexico border where they will be stationed for 30 days.

The deployment comes at the request of Texas Governor Greg Abbott to support Operation Lone Star as part of an Emergency Management Assistance Compact from the state of Texas. Justice says Abbott has asked for the assistance to deal with migrants attempting to cross the border illegally, as well as to help reduce and combat drug trafficking and human trafficking in that area.

“In response to a letter requesting aid from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, I have approved the deployment of members of the West Virginia National Guard to help secure our border, reduce the flood of fentanyl, and combat the human trafficking crisis,” Justice said. “Several governors are doing this because the situation on our Southern Border is terrible, and I want to make sure we’re doing our part. So, I’m very proud to support our friends to the south. I know our National Guard will do incredible work, and we’ll wish them Godspeed to get home safe and sound. I thank them all for their incredible bravery and for stepping up yet again to answer the call.”

The governor says the WVNG personnel will be traveling to Texas in August.